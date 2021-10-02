News

Will Smith, the harem and the $ 11 million house in the sky

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A “house in the sky“For 11 million dollars: Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith just bought it in Hidden Hills, California. A’newly built dream home, in an area teeming with VIPs like Drake and Kaley Cuoco. Their new home adds to the mega-estate that the former prince of Bel Air owns in Calabazas, a stone’s throw from Los Angeles

The name of the villa is precisely Le Chateau en Ciel and hosts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a series of rooms dedicated to entertainment and leisure, such as a cinema, a lounge bar and a games room. Surrounded by glass walls that make it very bright, it is, however something more than a “love nest“.

Some time ago, in fact, Will Smith revealed to GQ to live a marriage “unconventional”With Jada Pinkett Smith and admitted without problems to be been with other women thanks to an agreement with his wife. Among them there is one consensual non-monogamous relationship, which led the couple to live their own marriage in a decidedly open way.

Loading...
Advertisements

It is in this context that the actor of Men In Black spoke candidly about “harem and a fantasy that also included some celebrities, like Halle Berry and Misty Copeland. Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, his idea was to contact a number of women and ex-girlfriends to start a negotiation in this regard. An operation that died in the bud, and which the actor himself then defined “terrible“.

It would have been a group of about 20 women “that I would have loved and taken care of“, Will Smith said. A real harem that he would have traveled and that he should have been close to the actor… probably with a point of reference of his own Le Chateau en Ciel just bought in California!


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

881
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
759
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
758
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
757
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
681
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
678
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
668
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
665
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
659
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top