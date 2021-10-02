Will Smith, the harem and the $ 11 million house in the sky

A “house in the sky“For 11 million dollars: Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith just bought it in Hidden Hills, California. A’newly built dream home, in an area teeming with VIPs like Drake and Kaley Cuoco. Their new home adds to the mega-estate that the former prince of Bel Air owns in Calabazas, a stone’s throw from Los Angeles

The name of the villa is precisely Le Chateau en Ciel and hosts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a series of rooms dedicated to entertainment and leisure, such as a cinema, a lounge bar and a games room. Surrounded by glass walls that make it very bright, it is, however something more than a “love nest“.

Some time ago, in fact, Will Smith revealed to GQ to live a marriage “unconventional”With Jada Pinkett Smith and admitted without problems to be been with other women thanks to an agreement with his wife. Among them there is one consensual non-monogamous relationship, which led the couple to live their own marriage in a decidedly open way.

It is in this context that the actor of Men In Black spoke candidly about “harem“ and a fantasy that also included some celebrities, like Halle Berry and Misty Copeland. Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, his idea was to contact a number of women and ex-girlfriends to start a negotiation in this regard. An operation that died in the bud, and which the actor himself then defined “terrible“.

It would have been a group of about 20 women “that I would have loved and taken care of“, Will Smith said. A real harem that he would have traveled and that he should have been close to the actor… probably with a point of reference of his own Le Chateau en Ciel just bought in California!