Will Smith, the Men in Black star confesses: “I wanted the roles given to Tom Cruise”

In an interview with GQ, Will Smith he retraced some moments of his career, explaining what his goal was at the beginning and beyond: groped to erase the racial stereotypes in a certain genre of cinema. Smith explained that he wanted the roles in Independence Day, Hitch and Aladdin, for a very specific purpose.

“I wanted the roles you would have entrusted to Tom Cruise. I wanted to be a superhero. To portray black excellence alongside my white counterparts.” the Men in Black star explained in the interview. Will Smith triumphed at the 2020 box office with Bad Boys for Life, the highest-grossing film of the year.

A reason closely related to his refusals to roles that were linked to slavery:

“In the early part of my career … I didn’t want to show black people in that light. I thought about it for the first time for Django Unchained. But I didn’t intend to make a slavery movie focusing on revenge.” stated the actor.

Until today. Will Smith stars in the new film by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation, as Peter, a slave who escaped from a plantation in Louisiana after risking to die from whiplash at the hands of his overseer.

Traveling north to join the Union army, Peter will have to use his skills and wits, as well as love for his family, to be able to escape from pursuers.

The cast of Emancipation also includes Ben Foster and Mustafa Shakir.

A few days ago we unveiled Will Smith’s camper, the most luxurious and largest in the world.