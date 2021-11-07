Will Smith, the moment his son Jaden asked for emancipation: “A blow to the heart”

Will Smith recounted the moment his son Jaden Smith became an ‘adult’ and described it as a real ‘blow to the heart’.

As reported by PEOPLE, in his memoir Will, Will Smith he described the time when his son Jaden Smith asked thelegal emancipation from his parents and lost faith in the actor. The protagonist of I am legend has defined this moment as a real “blow to the heart”.

As reported by the Independent, Will Smith recounted the time when his son Jaden Smith became “adult” and lost faith in his father. This moment happened after After Earth’s critical and box office failure. The actor stated: “What was worse is that Jaden took the blow. The fans and the press were absolutely evil, they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat.”.

Will Smith continued: “Jaden faithfully did everything I instructed him to do, and I instructed him as rigidly as possible!”. According to the protagonist of The Pursuit of Happiness, that was the moment when his son Jaden lost faith in him: “At that moment, Jaden felt plagiarized and misled by me. He lost faith in my leadership. At 15, when Jaden asked to be an emancipated minor, my heart broke. He finally decided not to. , but it sucks to feel like you hurt your kids “.

Jaden Smith is now 23 years old; Willow Smith, on the other hand, is 21. Both children were born from the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.