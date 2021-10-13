Will Smith, the portrait is all to laugh: ‘Only really interested buyers’

Anyone who has a certain passion for cinema and is gifted with artistic talent will probably have tried, at least once in their life, to faithfully portray some of their favorite stars: however, donuts do not always succeed with the hole, as shown by the last one. portrait posted on social media by Will Smith.

The star of Io Sono Leggenda has in fact shared a work we see through her Facebook and Instagram accounts his face is depicted… At least according to the intentions of the author! The success, in fact, does not seem to be the best.

Protruding forehead, eyes far too far apart, teeth that seem to urgently need the intervention of a dentist: nothing is missing at all. portrait of poor Will, published not the blatant intent to be a caricature of Willy’s ex-star, the Prince of Bel-Air. Smith, for his part, seems to have found it rather amusing: “Only seriously interested buyers“wrote the actor, repeating the words of the author of the portrait. In short, what are you waiting for? Book as soon as possible to receive your artwork!

Loading... Advertisements

In the comments, of course, we find the answers of numerous colleagues of Smith, who do not fail to point out the similarity between the face represented by the artist and that of the actor. Artistic misadventures aside, however, 2020 seems to have been a great year (professionally speaking) for ours: Will Smith is the highest-grossing film of last year.