Will Smith: the return to “best physical shape” proceeds quickly (VIDEO)

In the spring, Will Smith talked about his return to ‘the best possible physical shape’; the actor gave his fans some updates on his condition.

The return of Will Smith at its best fitness possible is moving forward quickly. Via a fun video posted on his Instagram profile, the protagonist of I am legend wanted to update his fans on his condition.

Will Smith uploaded a very funny video to his Instagram profile showing his personal trainer scolding him for being there “Sunday is not a day for rest” and invite him to go to the gym. Immediately the actor gets out of bed and leaves his shelter under the covers to go and do his daily exercise routine.

Will Smith used the following caption: “And to think that Sunday was my #muffinday!”. Last May, the protagonist of I am legend had posted a photograph on Instagram that portrayed his poor physical shape and had told his new partnership with YouTube to create the Best Shape of My Life series, centered on his daily routine in the gym with the goal of telling about his physical progress.

In turn, YouTube explained the partnership with Will Smith in this way: “This new six-part unscripted series is produced by Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals and tells the story of Will Smith who, in the middle of his life, tries to get into good physical shape again.”. YouTube continued: “This is the fun journey along Will Smith’s attempts to improve his daily routine and any other aspect of his life. The actor will use the consultation of doctors, personal trainers, nutritionists and experts.”.

The Best Shape of My Life series will be released on YouTube in 2022.