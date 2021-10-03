Will Smith, the revelation on marriage: “We are an open couple”

A lasting marriage between the American star Will Smith and Jade Pinkett, thanks to their open and unconventional relationship

American star Will Smith, with a career as rapper, film producer and actor, winner of 2 Nobel Prizes, has revealed that he forms a couple unconventional with his wife, actress Jade Pinkett. The words surprised audiences who never imagined that such a dynamic was hiding behind their relationship.

The Hollywood couple got married in 1997 after 2 years of engagement. Their children are Jaden, born in 1998 and Willow, who arrived in 2000.

No to monogamy, will this perhaps be the secret of the American couple’s 25-year wedding?

Hollywood’s longest-lived and best-loved couple reveals their secret: no to monogamy. The decision to have open relationships with more people it was the turning point in their relationship.

It is Will who reveals in an interview with GQ that it is freedom, transparency and unconditional trust that have strengthened their union. The 53-year-old American points out: “Marriage must not turn into a prison”.

Both have embraced the idea of ​​leaving a conventional marriage behind in order to overcome their unhappiness and feel more fulfilled.

The idea of ​​an open relationship matured in Will after an analysis with his life coach and is what allowed him to overcome his too. midlife crisis . Jade herself, the role of Niobe in the Matrix sequels, said she grew up in an unconventional family.

There is no shortage of detractors, but Will replies as follows: “Non-monogamy, which should not be confused with infidelity: it is the opposite of infidelity, because in this case it is about fidelity, sincerity and loyalty “.

Her 20-year-old daughter, Willow, also seems to embrace her parents’ idea. The girl, in fact, has defined herself “Polyamorous”, in short, ready to overcome the obsolete monogamy in favor of open relationships.