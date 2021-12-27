Will Smith, the shocking revelation in his biography: “I was abusing sex and ..”

Will Smith he returned with a new statement relating to his private and especially intimate life. In fact, the actor said that in the past he did not manage the disappointments of love like many others, therefore listening to sad songs and making himself ugly in solitude, but in a different way and all his own: by doing sex with lots of partners and vomiting as a psychosomatic reaction to physical pleasure.

In his book Will, Smith retraces his life, also recounting some very intimate details. In fact, after his first real girlfriend, Melanie, betrayed him, the actor reacted to the fact by transforming himself into a “ghetto hyena”, as he declares, who anesthetized pain and disappointment with sexual activity. Will Smith said “I was in desperate need of relief, but since there is no pill to cure a broken heart, I have resorted to homeopathic remedies, shopping and wild sex“.

But despite Smith trying to quell his malaise with the company of many women, his own body he did not agree and for this he developed a real form of defense. “I’ve had sex with so many women, and it was so unpleasant to me, that.” Not only was he hit by strong gagging but even at times he even got to to throw up.

Will Smith biography: the many partners have never put an end to his pain

Even in the face of this reaction from his body, Will Smith continued to have plenty of partners, in whose eyes he could see himself. miserable, thus prolonging his agony. After this complicated period, the actor first married Sheree Zampino, in 1992, and then, after divorcing, Jada Pinkett, his current wife and mother of his children, with whom he recently said he is in an open relationship.