Will Smith, the star confesses: “A friend drug dealer lent me the money to pay taxes”

Will Smithattended a presentation event of his autobiography, Will, at the Savoy Theater in London, in the presence of his colleague Idris Elba. During the interview, Smith confessed a very particular anecdote about his past, well before he became famous thanks to the sit-com Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

“I don’t know how it works with taxes here in England but in the US they take it seriously. When Uncle Sam wanted his money … I didn’t forget, I just didn’t pay. I had to sell everything, I knew the only direction I would take in my life was Los Angeles. So I borrowed $ 10,000 from a friend who was a pharmaceutical supplier in the neighborhood. ” said the actor who hit the box office in 2020 with his new film: Bad Boys for Life topped last year’s box office charts.

Will Smith at the time was completely broke and was in the process of filing for bankruptcy before moving to LA and starting to make a fortune as the star of the TV series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

The presentation of the autobiography together with his friend and colleague Idris Elba he allowed Will Smith to open up totally with the present public and tell the reason why he decided to write the story of his life.

“This was the first time I felt I had experienced enough, suffered enough and solved enough problems in my life … I wanted it to be useful for others too” concluded the actor, before performing in a medley with Elba.

In September Will Smith said he had an open marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife since 1997.