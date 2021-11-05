Will Smith, the star confesses: “I fell in love with Stockard Channing in 6 degrees of separation”

Will Smith confessed that in the past he fell in love with his co-star Stockard Channing in the film 6 Degrees of Separation. In an excerpt from her memoir, the Men in Black star said she had feelings for the Grease star while filming the 1993 film together, despite being already married.

At the time Smith was already married to his first wife, Sheree Fletcher, with whom he had his first son, Willard Carroll III, known as Trey Smith.

“Sheree and I were in the early months of our marriage, with a brand new baby, and for Sheree I can imagine that this experience was nothing short of disturbing. She had married a boy named Will Smith and was now living with a boy named Paul Poitier [il personaggio di Smith in 6 gradi di separazione]. And as if that weren’t enough, during the filming I fell in love with Stockard Channing “.

Will Smith won 2020 at the box office, thanks to the success of Bad Boys for Life. In the book he continues in the story:“After filming ended, Sheree, Trey and I went back to Los Angeles. Our marriage got off to a rough start. I found myself desperately wanting to see and talk to Stockard.”.

The actor had already talked about it in a recent interview with GQ. Stockard Channing had commented on the revelation this way:“I find it very nice to hear. We liked and trusted each other. It’s actually quite rare. Everything was easy from the first time we met … He didn’t have many of the neurotic things that most part of us has “ concluded the actress, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Fred Schepisi’s film.

In the cast of the film also Donald Sutherland, Ian McKellen, Mary Beth Hurt, Anthony Michael Hall and Heather Graham.

A few weeks ago, Will Smith revealed that he is living in an open marriage with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.