Will Smith, the tender dance to celebrate the mother’s birthday

I want to dance with someone. He yells it out loud Whitney Houston in the timeless THE wanna dance with somebody, and sings it as well Will Smith while celebrating birthday of his mother, Caroline Bright. The American actor, in fact, celebrated the 85 candles mother romping in a tender couple dance: “Many greetings”, he writes on Instagram in the margin of the clip, “Now let’s dance up to 100”.

The umpteenth testimony of a very deep bond, which Will – the second of four children – recounted in his recent autobiography. “I was nine when I saw my father hit my mother in the head strong enough to make her unconscious, ”he revealed in the chapter dedicated to his childhood. “The moment I saw her to bleed on the bed it was probably what defined who I am today. “

Since then, in fact, the sense of guilt seems to haunt him. “Everything I’ve done in my life has been a way to apologize for that day, for not being me opposite to to him and to have disappointed her », explained the Hollywood star again. «My success was the way to make me forgive having been un cowardly son. And all my characters were a way to hide that coward to the world. “

There are obviously also many entertaining episodesi who bind him to his mother. “Like the time he caught me on the kitchen floor having sex with my girlfriend at the time, ”Will revealed. “He was looking a cup of coffee in the middle of the night and turned on the light, as he always did, but this time he found us there. As a teenager, apart from physical injuries, I don’t think there is a thing that can make you feel worse“.

The girl went back to live with his aunt, Will stayed with his mom. With somebody who loves mesays Whitney.