Will Smith: the trailer of the YouTube docuseries dedicated to the physical and inner path of the actor

Here is the trailer for the docuseries with Will Smith entitled The Best Shape of My Life which will arrive on November 8 on YouTube.

Will Smith has decided to get involved in all respects with himself, and to do it once again in front of the screen, and this is the meaning of the docuseries entitled The Best Shape of My Lifein which, as can be seen from the trailer, the interpreter begins a journey to lose twenty kilos, but also begins a journey in search of himself.

This is a six-part YouTube originals project that will arrive directly on Will Smith’s channel. The path to the interpreter’s physical form will quickly become a sort of self-search, with Will Smith digging into his past in a painful way too.

The series was created by Lukas Kaiser (The Fresh Prince Reunion) and Dexton Deboree (Unbanned) who also directed. Overseeing the project were Susanne Daniels, who heads the original YouTube content, Alex Piper, and Lauren Celinski, who heads the development section of YouTube Originals.

The docuseries will arrive on YouTube on November 8th.



