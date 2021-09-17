Will Smith, the video of the largest camper in the world

The largest camper in the world is by Will Smith: The American actor owns a motorhome, The Heat, worth 2.5 million dollars. Inside, the comforts of a villa: two floors on 22 wheels. A real home. Inside a kitchen and a dining room. Among the various rooms a make-up station because The Heat is not just a luxury object, it serves the actor to work: there is an office and a living room equipped with a huge wardrobe, usable both for stage costumes and personal clothes , perhaps to wear on some gala occasion or in some outing between one engagement on the set and another.

Upstairs the part dedicated to relaxation, such as the luxury bathroom with a shower equipped with a sauna. Not far away is the personal cinema room, with 30 seats. Literally a cinema in a camper: a whim that very few in the world can say they have, obtained through a work of technology and precision. To give viewers the opportunity to see the film on a 100 ”drop-down screen, the company that made the camper installed a mechanism that raises the upper deck by one meter.