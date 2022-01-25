Will Smith, the young man turned old • Studio magazine

I often lunch at my father’s, he has a middle-class house in the center of Milan. He can’t cook anything more complicated than basmati rice with beans and canned tuna and I don’t really want to sauté at noon, so often our meals are not very elaborate. The other day there was a novelty, next to the juicer and the container for the wooden spoons, heralded by a faint smell of Findus sticks: an air fryer. And what is it, I asked. An air fryer, my father replied, I bought it this morning, I’ve wanted it for a while. You can make a little of everything with it, fish, chicken, chips, vegetables but also waffles. It is a very solid product. Besides, it’s an excellent American brand. It’s not that the fried food is quite as good as the Vucciria friggitorie, but it’s ok. Maybe I was recently awake, and the smell of Findus sticks reminds me of my childhood, but that air fryer made me think of Will Smith: they both know how to do a little bit of everything.

Will Smith can’t swim, but he can surf the spirit of the times. Maybe he won’t have the talent of Robert De Niro, but what a career. Before becoming famous here on the outskirts of the empire, Will Smith was the first Grammy winner in the category “Best Rap Performance”, under the stage name The Fresh Prince, paired with his high school friend DJ Jazzy Jeff. A few problems with the tax authorities led him to attempt an acting career. For those who grew up in Italy in the nineties, America was an idyllic place where we always ate hamburgers that was handed down to us through television and film testimonies, and Will Smith was one of the most representative ambassadors of this cultural hegemony. Anyone my age knows the abbreviation for Willy, the Prince of Bel − Air: «First class, but it’s a blast! Freshly squeezed orange juice in crystal glasses ». After the TV, he went to the cinema. From 1995 to 1997, he didn’t miss a beat, and he shot three films that had senseless commercial success: Bad Boys, Independence Day And Men in Black. He and Tom Cruise were the most famous actors in the world. After the first hits he said no to the role of Neo in Matrix (a few years later he will also say no to Tarantino’s Django) to act in Wild Wild West, a flop at the box office of which you may remember the homonymous soundtrack. From there, his career took zigzag paths: science fiction, a film with Muccino, the biopic Ali, alcoholic superhero movies, movies with his son Jaden, some sequels.

The latest news on Will Smith sees him protagonist on several fronts: at the cinema these days he is the father of the Williams sisters in A winning family – King Richard, a very enjoyable film (even if a bit long, did you really need to go on for almost two and a half hours?) that rumor has it could be worth an Oscar nomination, in the bookstore you can find his biography Will, written with Mark Manson (author of the best-selling self-help manual The subtle art of doing whatever the hell you want) published in Italy by Longanesi and which in my opinion wins the most beautiful cover of the year by dubbing the opponents. But that’s not all. Will Smith is Giannimorandizzato on social media, you may remember his photos with panzetta during the first lockdown accompanied by captions like “Hello friends, I’m in the worst shape of my life“. TikTok, memes, witty videos, deny us nothing, not even the most private news. His wife Jada Pinkett Smith (no relationship with the almost homonymous Milanese writer who died three years ago) hosts a talk show on Facebook, Red Table Talk, often paired with daughter Willow or mother Adrienne, where we talk, without too many rhetorical exercises, about love, sex and feelings. Will Smith also attended the show, he and his wife had a clarification in front of the whole world (not very elegant, but you know that millionaires are all a bit quirky) about their respective marital infidelities.

In short, Will Smith could stay in a villa in California, with a colony of cats and a private beach, enjoying his fifties. Instead, just like Gianni Morandi (they both have a rapper son: the similarities between the two are increasingly striking) he agitates to stay at the center of the scene. But we forgive him, with the same affection with which we forgive the antics of a hipster uncle. I predict that air fryers will soon go out of fashion (at least in my father’s house), while some Men in Black and the refrain of Gettin ‘Jiggy With It I am an evergreen. It would be nice to channel all of this hyperactivity into a good cause. It will soon be campaign time in the United States, Biden is old and boring, Trump’s return is looming. A few years ago there was talk of Zuckerberg 2020. How cool would Will Smith be a candidate for the presidency of the United States, perhaps in tandem with Schwarzenegger? Smith 2024 with the return of Pete Souza as official photographer, what a shock, it would be yet another demonstration of what a great country America is.