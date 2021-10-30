Will Smith to his children: “It was the only time I thought about suicide.” The actor talks about himself in Best Shape of My Life

“This is my body after a whole pandemic and countless days spent grazing near the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better“. With these words Will Smith had announced on social media that he wanted to lose weight. The actor began to follow a strict diet with various sessions in the gym. We will see this path in Best Shape of My Life, whose trailer was posted on the actor’s Youtube channel on Friday 29 October. Smith states that when he started the path to get back to feeling good, also and above all thinking about health, he did not think he would encounter psychological obstacles: “When I started filming this show I knew that physically I would be in the best shape of my life in the end, but mentally I was elsewhere ”. The actor discovered, day after day, things about himself that he did not know and realized that he had protected the most intimate parts of himself thanks to the construction of the successful actor figure. The motivation, the target but also the difficulties and the dismay, the desire to give up everything and then again the determination. In the trailer, Smith talks to his children about an episode that was “the only time in my life that I thought about suicide“. What are you referring to? We will have to wait until November 8 to find out. What is certain is that Will has won his challenge and the documentary’s message is motivational and positive.