Will Smith today, exclusive interview for Elle

Absolute darkness and persistent shouting in the tension typical of cinematic vision. It was the 4th of July 1996 and I was in a movie theater in Brooklyn, New York, at the premiere of Independence Day, when, stuck to the screen, I experienced the impact of the fist of Will Smith against the chest of the invading alien; all while, heedless of the danger, he uttered one of the most well-known phrases of the “popcorn cinema”: «Welcome to Earth!». The reaction of the public, made up of 99 per cent African Americans, began, under a shower of screams and popcorn, the celebrations reserved for his new hero, and I realized how much the cinema and its characters contribute to the creation of the mythology of the our contemporary heroes. With that role Will, hitherto rapper and TV actor – wonderful Prince of Bel-Air – became not only one of the hottest movie stars in Hollywood, but also a powerful figure in the production and promotion of black culture, decades before the movement Black lives matter. Since then, William Carroll Smith II, in or out of Hollywood, has been synonymous with success and social relevance: in conversations Will Smith is the Goat (Greatest of all time).

Cinema (had two Oscar nominations), music (won two Grammys), television (five Golden Globes nominations), art, literature, social activism (with his wife he has the Will & Jada Smith Foundation): there is no topic that does not pique his curiosity and immediately becomes willpower, a testament to success and above all an inheritance for the next generations. I meet him at the presentation of his latest movie, A winning family – King Richard, directed by promising new Reinaldo Marcus Green, where Will plays Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis sisters Venus and Serena, and is so good that the Oscar nomination is almost certain.

Why Richard Williams?

For respect. I remember first seeing him in an interview alongside a young Venus, where Richard verbally assaults a reporter who tries to belittle his 13-year-old daughter. I was impressed by the daughter’s gaze towards her father, his admiration because he had defended her in front of the whole world. Richard was the lion who defended his pack, and in that moment I realized that, if the opportunity ever arose, I would protect my family in the same way. Obviously when I was offered the role this was the first thing I thought about and I could not help but accept. It is not a film about tennis or about a coach, but a film about a family that loved and respected each other, a story of children and parents, of the sacrifices that everyone makes to reach the goal.

What did you find out about Richard, from Venus and Serena?

Before they told me about him I thought he was the classic helicopter parent, authoritarian, one of those who decide everything on their own instead of consulting his wife and children. Instead Richard had a clear idea of ​​the concept and approach, from a Disney fairy tale, to their future: the rules were established on the basis of a process of faith and dedication; the sacrifices of individuals had as their purpose the good of family union, obstacles were overcome thanks to mutual support. Richard was an anomaly not only as a parent in general, but also in our culture, because he changed many of the stereotypes in a person’s life. black family, actively participating in the daily life of his daughters, sure that the example would guarantee the success, not only of Venus and Serena, but of many black girls who would have had them as a model, who would have imitated them. She also knew that to achieve that success and be taken seriously in a white-dominated sport, they would have to work three times as much as other tennis players. It is a film that teaches many things.

He recently wrote a memoir, Will, where he deals with many personal aspects of his life, his start as a rapper in Philadelphia, his relationship with his father Willard and his wife Jada. Can you tell us about your dad?

He was a military man, my relationship with him was very different from Richard’s with his daughters. No one in the house had “the right to vote” against his decisions, we all followed the direction he chose to take without saying a word, terrified of going against his will. I waited for his death before writing this autobiography, because I was always afraid of him. Ever since I saw him beat my mother at the age of nine. I said nothing, didn’t move a finger to protect her, paralyzed as I was with fear. I have always had a conflictual relationship with him, because on the one hand I considered him a hero, the best father that any child could have. To me, he was Superman, a very different image instead of the abusive husband, who mistreated his wife, and although I realized as I grew up how despicable he was, to me he was at the same time bright, funny, a wonderful teacher, admired by my parents. friends. He broke his back for us children, he was always there when we needed him, he never missed my basketball games, you never forgot that you were my father.

And for all the other things he revealed in the book, did he inform his family first?

I organized what I renamed a book camp. When I finished the book I asked all the people I mentioned for a private interview. We read together the passages that concerned them and often we cried together for the emotion of the memories, we laughed and sometimes someone got pissed because what I remembered was not always accurate, my memory is different from theirs. And so we worked on the changes. In this book I also talk about my mother, and our reading together was truly a cathartic experience, in the end she took my hands and assured me that she never thought I was a coward when at nine I couldn’t protect her. .

His next role in Emancipation by Antoine Fuqua considers him different from the others. Because?

Because it’s my first role as a black actor … You know what I mean, right? Because it’s a slavery movie, a subject I never wanted to tackle on screen because I never wanted to be considered a black actor. At the beginning of my career I wanted to be regarded as Tom Cruise, an actor ready to play any role. I am simply an actor, a human being and I want to be regarded as that by everyone, despite my skin being darker than Tom’s. Tarantino had proposed Django to me and I refused him for this reason (laughs).

The best and worst memories of his experience on the set de The Prince of Bel-Air?

When I started raping like Fresh Prince with DJ Jazzy Jeff, we instantly became hugely popular and started earning real money. I was young at the time and the last thing I thought about was paying taxes. After years of success, I owed almost three million dollars to the taxman and did not know how I could not ruin the future of a promising career, when here comes the coolest person in the world, Quincy Jones, who not only asked me to be the star. of his new project, The fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in fact, he also helped me to pay all my taxes, avoiding me from jail; and brought me to meet the love of my life, Jada Pinkett, who I met while auditioning for the show. She never landed the role of my fiancée, but seven years later, she became my wife.

