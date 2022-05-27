Will Smith Wanted To Adopt The Dog That Appears In ‘I Am Legend’ But This Person Wouldn’t Let Him – CINEMABLEND

‘I am a legend’ is one of those movies that is always a great option to pass the time. And since Warner Bros. announced the sequel, we’re going to tell you about when Will Smith wanted to adopt the dog from the movie, but he wasn’t allowed to.

We recently informed you that I’m legend will have a sequel that will bring back Will Smith like Robert Neville, but this time he will join Michael B Jordan with a mysterious character. And while we’re talking about this popular movie, Did you know that Will wanted to adopt the dog with whom he shared multiple scenes? However, not even being a Hollywood star allowed him to keep her.

The chemistry between Will Smith and his canine companion in that film directed by Francis Lawrence was remarkable, even the Philadelphia-born actor He ended up falling in love with Abbey, this was her real name and not Sam as in the story based on the homonymous novel by Richard Matheson.

Will Smith did everything he could to adopt Abbey, the dog that appears in ‘I am Legend’, but he never succeeded.



It was during an interview with Access Hollywood in 2008, where the star of King Richard: A Winning Family and Bad Boys Forever shared his experience working with this German Shepherd: “I love that dog”said Smith, who recalled having She begged Abbey’s trainer to adopt her, but this never happened.

I was begging him. I was like, ‘Please let me have Abbey. Please, please, let me have her.

Will Smith joked that the romance he had with Abbey falls within Hollywood standards.



No matter how many pleas the star made, he did not convince his true owner. Although this did not prevent him from taking things easy and joking about it, considering that he had a beautiful romance with her co-star: “But you know, she has her own family now, so it was just another one of those fleeting Hollywood romances.. One of those things that just happens and you know, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

In the same conversation Will Smith He acknowledged that for a long time he decided to get away from the love of dogs after having experienced a traumatic moment when he was little. And it is not an attack, quite the opposite, witnessed the death of his pet, which caused him an enormous trauma that he decided not to experience again.

“When I was little, I was probably nine years old, and I had a dog that got hit by a car.. So I said, ‘That’s it! I will not do it anymore. I’m not going to do all that falling in love with dogs anymore.

The only sure thing is that Abbey managed to make a change in the perspective of Will Smith, who went from not wanting a pet in his life to begging to death to adopt the same dog who accompanied her during so many hours of work.

If you want to enjoy again I’m legend you can find it in the HBO Max catalogplatform on which it is also found peacemaker, euphoria, Wonder Woman 1984, Dune and many more productions.