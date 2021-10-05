Will Smith: Which episode of Willy, the Prince of Bel air is the most memorable for the actor?

Will Smith recently revealed what he thinks is the most memorable episode of the famous 90s sitcom he starred in, Willy, the Prince of Bel Air.

During the segment of GQ Actually Me, which saw him answer several questions from fans by connecting incognito on various social networks – for example, we had already discovered which according to Will Smith are his best and worst films -, Smith revealed which episode of the 90s sit-com starring him, Willy, the Prince of Bel Air, remembers with greater transport.

The response was quite immediate, and the episode mentioned was the 4×24 ‘Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse’, in which Will received yet another disappointment from his father who had never been around him.

“I think the episode that most people mention to me when they talk to me about the show is the one where Will’s father (played by Ben Vereen) abandons him (again)“explains Smith”That episode was very special to me. And with James Avery (Uncle Phil, the real father figure in Will’s life) I had this very unique relationship, very similar to that between a father and a son, both on screen and off set. And this is the most memorable aspect for me“.

