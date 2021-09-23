Will Smith will bring his Summertime to theaters | Cinema

Westbrook Studios and Davis Entertainment have put into development, a hip-hop musical based on the song of the same name by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The project will be written and directed by Peter Saji for Screen Gems: it will be his directorial debut.

Summertime was the flagship single from DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s fourth album, Homebase, and earned the two a Grammy for best rap performance.

The plot of the film is under lock and key for the moment, but what is certain is that Smith and Jon Mone will be producers for Westbrook Studios.

We will review Will Smith in Emancipation, new film by Antoine Fuqua with Will Smith by Apple Studios,

The film, as we have seen, will be an action thriller based on a script by Willam N. Collage and based on a true story. At the direction we will find Antoine Fuqua and in the role of the protagonist Will Smith.

The story is that of Gordon’s escape, also known as Peter the flogged, a US military man who managed to give up his life as a slave by fleeing a plantation in Louisiana in 1863 and reaching a Union camp in Baton Rouge, where he enlisted.

A photo that portrayed his own back full of scars (“the scourged back“) Became particularly famous after being published byIndependent in May 1863: it was the symbol of the barbarism of American slavery.