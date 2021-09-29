News

Will Smith will produce a movie from his song “Summertime”

It will be called Summertime the hip-hop musical that will be produced in first person by Will Smith.

Based on the song of the same name made by the same actor in the early nineties with DJ Jazzy Jeff, the musical – the plot of which is still unknown – will be written and directed by Peter Saji, making his feature film debut, but in the recent past writer and producer of Black-ish.

Summertime was the lead single from DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s fourth studio album, Homebase, and reached fourth place on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, winning the two a Grammy Award for best rap performance by a duo or group. Since its release in May 1991 the song has over time become a beloved summer anthem.

Not only will Smith participate in the project with his Westbrook Studios banner, but also John Davis, John Fox and Jeremy Stein for Davis Entertainment, and Giselle Johnson of Sony’s Screen Gems. No potential release dates, or casting choices, have been given, and it is unknown if Smith himself will perform in the film.

