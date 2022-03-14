Will Smith Will Win an Oscar for ‘The Williams Method’

If you were thinking that Benedict Cumberbatch was going to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the power of the dog, you are almost getting it out of your head so as not to be disappointed on March 27 during the awards ceremony. The Oscar for Best Actor 2022 goes to Will Smith for Williams method. And it has nothing to do with the shadow of Brokeback Mountain on the power of the dog. The oracle has spoken. I am not referring to myself, but to the entertainment industry: the BAFTA for Best Actor and the Critics Choice Award that Will Smith has won for his role as Richard Williams in Williams method They are a statement of intent. Williams method is a perfect piece of timepiece designed for Hollywood: it is not the best biopic on the life of the Williams sisters, nor is it a faithful representation of how their father has behaved outside of fiction and has led the career of tennis players, but , however, it is the best biopic to win an Oscar. Think about Williams method more like The Green Book. It’s that kind of decaffeinated Hollywood goldsmith’s work with magnificent casting and good performances (Will Smith repeats as he did in Ali and Looking for happiness, when he lost the award to Denzel Washington and Forrest Whitaker) capable of selling ice to an Eskimo. It doesn’t have to be an accurate representation of what happened, just hit the right keys.

Getty Images

In this case, the representation, although not the closest to reality, does have the approval of those represented. In fact, having the approval of the Williams sisters is a plus for the Oscars. Something that, by the way, The Green Book did not have. Don Shirley’s family called the film “a symphony of lies”. However, going back to the oracle, the strength of the BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards should already be enough guarantee for Will Smith. In addition, the actors who win these awards tend to also repeat at the SAG and the Golden Globes. He went with Daniel Kaluuya as Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the black messiah in 2020, but it is that he had spent the previous year for a quadruple start at the Oscars with Joaquin Phoenix as Best Actor for joker; Renée Zellweiger as Best Actress for judy; Brad Pitt as Best Supporting Actor for once upon a time in hollywood (a year in which he also competed against Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anthony Hopkins and Tom Hanks); and Laura Dern as best supporting actress for story of a marriage.

We could go on. It happened in 2018 with Gary Oldman in The Darkest Hour for Best Actor (he competed with Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluya and Denzel Washington. In 2017 the BAFTA-Critics Choice Awards-Oscar effect worked with Frances McDormand, for Best Actress; Sam Rockwell, as Best Supporting Actor for Three billboards outside and Allison Janney, for I, Tonya. The previous year it was Viola Davis as Best Supporting Actress for fences. The former, Leonardo DiCaprio by the reborn. The list goes on: Brie Larson (The room), Julianne Moore (Always Alice), Patricia Arquette (boyhood), Cate Blanchett (blue jasmine), Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln), Anne Hathaway (The Miserables), Christopher Plummer, Octavia Spencer, Colin Firth, Natalie Portman, Christoph Waltz, Mo’Nique, Kate Winslet, Heath Ledger, Daniel Day-Lewis (again, for wells of ambition), Javier Bardem, Forest Whitaker (for another biopic: the last king of scotland), Helen Mirren, Jennifer Hudson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Renée Zellweger (again, for Cold Mountain), Julia Roberts and Geoffrey Rush. This has been the trend for the last twenty-five years.

hbo max

Although, seriously, it should be enough for Will Smith to enter the category of biopic, one of Hollywood’s favorite genres (although only sixteen films out of all the nominees in this genre have subsequently won). And if the biopic also has the approval of what is represented, that Hollywood likes the controversy between little and very little, even better. But best of all, it’s sold as controversial. Will Smith has defended in all the interviews that he has granted during the promotion of the film that the figure of the father of Serena and Venus Williams, Richard Williams, has been “demonized” and that this film sheds light on reality. Come on, we have a biopic and redemption for a character, the other Hollywood candy. “I love stories where you think you know [lo que ha pasado]. You pull back the veil when people didn’t know there was a veil. Richard Williams has been grossly misunderstood. I enjoyed being able to humanize a figure that had been somewhat demonized in the sport. He really is a genius. He planned two michael jordans. Think about how wild that is, “Will Smith said. It was around this misperception of the real character that he sold his interpretation.

“I’m always trying to find what’s most like me. What made me connect with Richard was the feeling that no one believed in him. When you have a big, giant dream and everyone keeps telling you how wrong you are, how dumb you are and how impossible it is… That’s where I started to build what makes it work,” Smith said. And it is in this redemption that justifies the Oscar for Best Actor. Nothing likes Hollywood more.

And why not also win the Oscar for Best Picture? The biopic, by itself, is not enough to win the Oscar for Best Picture. There it plays in favor of the power of the dog The effect Brokeback Mountainand, again, the double of Jane Campion in BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards.

Rafael Galan

Rafael writes about television, movies, comics, books, technology and money.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io