Will Smith wins Oscar for best actor after slapping Chris Rock for pranking Jada Pinkett Smith

Actors Will Smith and Chris Rock got into an altercation on live television Sunday during the Academy Awards presentation. A few minutes later, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the film “King Richard”.

Smith apparently hit rock in the face after the comic actor made a joke about Smith’s wife.

Smith got up from his seat in front of the stage, walked over to Rock and punched him. The television broadcast on ABC immediately removed the audio.

The joke about Jada Pinckett-Smith was for her performance in the movie “GI Jane” and for not having hair. She has previously spoken about suffering from alopecia, a hair loss condition.

According to videos on Twitter, once Smith punched Rock, he said, “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH.”

Accepting the award for best actor, Smith said: “Love makes us do crazy things.”

During his speech, Smith, who played the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams in king richardsaid that Williams always protected his family.

“Right now, I feel overwhelmed by what God has called me to be: protect and defend my family.”

Smith also apologized to the Academy and the other nominated actors, but not to Chris Rock.

After the event, a surprised Chris Rock, tried to continue with the presentation of the award for best documentary, but visibly upset.

Variety confirmed that after the incident, Smith’s publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan, approached the actor to speak.