Will Smith with no filters: now also comments on the (terrible) sex scenes on set

Will Smith has decided to tell everything, absolutely everything, not only about his career but also about the private sector. Without brakes and without inhibitions like the memoir Will. The power of the will (published in Italy by Longanesi), the ex Prince of Bel-Air (do not worry, it will also be in the remake of the series) wants to empty the bag and wash the dirty clothes in the square.

It will be a way to remove a few pebbles from your shoe, a way to make amends for the mistakes and sins of the past, but also an open-hearted confession to start a new chapter. In fact, 2022 begins at the cinema with King Richard, the biopic about the father of the super star tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams, whose father he plays (in theaters January 13).

His wife Jada Pinkett is also recently unearthing the skeletons from the closet, with all due respect to their children Jaden and Willow (the actor is also the father of 29-year-old Trey, born of his first marriage to actress Sheree Fletcher). Could it be a reaction to her husband’s statements about their open relationship?

The actor’s confessions keep pouring in, in fact right in the book he revealed what he did to overcome the breakup with the first girlfriend, Melanie, aged 16, who had cheated on him while he was away on a two week music tour. He says he has become addicted to sex and having done so much of it that you feel nauseous – and sometimes even vomit – after orgasm, a psychosomatic reaction that today he has decided to share with the world.

While participating in the The Graham Norton Show he then declared that (perhaps for this reason) the worst moments of his career are related to intimate scenes. In particular it is vivid in memory the presence on the set of his very religious grandmother Gigi during one of these hot takes with what would later become his wife. The joker – or so he thinks – made sure that the lady knew his girlfriend on that occasion, a joke that Jada still reminds him of the episode. At the time Will Smith promised her that they would laugh about it for years, which he continues to do after 27 years together.

Never say this artist is not full of surprises: she has lost ten kilos and documented it in the web series The best shape of my life and continues to keep busy in every way possible. How to say that whoever stops is lost? This bulimia of commitments and statements comes after other painful admissions. Always among the pages of the biography, he remembers having thought about suicide because of the suffering caused by his father. The man, described as a violent man, beat his wife and the actor at one point even let himself be touched by the idea of ​​taking him out.

This river full of memories and emotions overwhelms the audience with the same force that for years this actor, comedian, musician and now also producer and writer, has broadcast on stage or on screen. Retracing this half-century full of victories but also of defeats, the actor said he understood that the only way forward is honesty, that’s why you don’t / you spare anything. After a long journey in analysis she is finally analyzing and confronting her demons and has decided to courageously lay bare.