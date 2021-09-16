Will Smith, your camper is a villa on wheels

If you love the “outdoor” holidays, but you don’t want to give up the luxuries of a real villa, you should take a look at theamazing motorhome owned by the famous American actor and singer, Will Smith.

The “villa on wheels” that the Hollywood star uses for his work and leisure trips was created by Anderson Mobile Estates, a US company specializing in highly customizable luxury motorhomes.

And speaking of customization, Will Smith definitely got carried away when he commissioned this camper, customized in every detail to suit the actor’s tastes and whims. This colossus made in 2,000 years exploits the beauty of 22 wheels and extends on two floors, stuffed with luxury and opulence.

Cinema with 100 inch screen

The upper floor can also rise by more than 1 meter thanks to an eight-piston lifting device. This way you get one cinema room with 30 seats (also usable as an office or meeting room), characterized by the presence of one 100-inch retractable screen for the screening of films and presentations.

There is also a cloakroom and a sauna

On the first floor we find instead kitchen and dining room, also there is a station dedicated to make-up which includes one professional make-up station. There is also a small office and another living room used by Will as a wardrobe.

The bathroom is also surprising, costing the beauty of 25 thousand dollars and equipped with shower with sauna and a dry toilet separate. The glass door that becomes opaque at the push of a button is certainly a scenic effect.

Stratospheric price

Even though it has been in service for about 20 years, Will Smith’s motorhome remains one of the reference points among the extra-luxury motorhomes, as evidenced by its stratospheric price, equal to 2.5 million dollars (about 2,114,000 euros at current exchange rates).