Will Smith: Zoë Kravitz launches controversial comment on the actor and seek to cancel it

After the controversial moment that starred Will Smith physically assaulting Chris Rock in full ceremony of oscars 2022the actor is still on everyone’s lips and the last to raise her voice about it was the actress Zoe Kravitzto whom it seems that the action of the winner of the award for Best Actor.

Through her social networks, the actress who plays cat woman in the recent tape “TheBatman”published two photographs accompanied by a message that has caused a stir among users.

In the first photo, the also daughter of the renowned musician Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonetwears a pink dress with which she attended the ceremony and I accompany the image with the following message: “Here is a photo of my dress at the awards ceremony where we are apparently attacking people on stage now”, alluding to what happened at the gala.

For the second photo, Zoe Kravitz wears a white dress with which she attended the after party of the Oscar and accompanied it with the following text: “and here is a photo of my dress at the party after the awards show, where apparently we are now shouting profanities and assaulting people on stage”.

The messages of Zoe with evident disapproval and irony for what happened in the ceremony of the oscars 2022 Come in Will Smith and the comedian Chris Rockhas divided opinions on social networks, because while some support her and disapprove of the aggression of Willthere are others who have sided with the actor and even seek to cancel it.

From comments like “Zoe does not know what it is to have a good husband”, even comments that insult her, have been read from those who disapprove that she has not supported Will Smith.

On the other hand, there have been many users who have supported the actress and they raise their voices in networks so that they do not cancel it, because they consider that it is not wrong to disagree with a person who attacks another.

JL