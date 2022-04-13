Entertainment

Will Smith’s amazing IQ

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Much has been said for decades about the intelligence quotient of outstanding personalities in the sciences, such as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking; in music, like Mozart; and in sports, like Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen. But in Hollywood there are also actors with a very high IQ like Will Smith.

The intelligence quotientalso known as IQ for its acronym in English, is a general intelligence estimator and there are several tests to determine in what degree each person is. The I.Q. from 100average intelligence”, is the one with the majority of the population, and is followed by I.Q. from among 101-114, “above average”which is also quite common.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Actors who took their love from fiction to reality

43 seconds ago

Ivonne Montero a shy woman Meet her!

11 mins ago

Sandra Bullock casts Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine

13 mins ago

Carolina Sandoval leaves her butt exposed in the mirror and remembers that one day they told her that her buttocks were very full of meat

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button