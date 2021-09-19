Will Smith’s camper is a villa with a cinema on 22 wheels: the photos

It is normal for an actor to spend several months of the year away from his family and home, due to filming of films or television series. This type of work involves constant movement around the world and living in hotels or accommodation within the set can get quite tiring.

For this Anderson Mobile Estates, an American company producing luxury camper custom made a vehicle called The Heat, in honor of the homonymous film by Will Smith. This camper was purchased by the famous Hollywood actor who saw it in its original version and then decided to modify it according to his tastes and needs.

A villa on wheels

The camper in question was the first built by the Anderson family and was initially nicknamed The Studio, which later became known as The Heat when purchased and customized by Will Smith. It is a huge 22-wheeled double-decker vehicle which at the time of its presentation represented the ultimate in elegance and luxury.

To see it today, of course, it feels a bit the weight of the years in some details, but it remains one of the most impressive and expensive motorhomes ever created with its price tag. 2.5 million dollars (2,114,000 euros at current exchange rates).

According to reports, Will Smith is still the owner of The Heat, which is also rented by the actor originally from Philadelphia when it is not used during the year, for a sum of 9 thousand dollars per week (7,616 euros at current exchange rates).

There is also the cinema

As designer Mackenzie Anderson explains in the video dedicated to this particular vehicle, the camper had been equipped with a solution to raise the upper deck more than 1 meter using an eight-piston lifting system.

This mechanism made it possible to create space for a cinema room with a 100 ”drop-down screen, large enough to accommodate up to 30 people and also usable as an office space.

Full of luxury

Downstairs is the kitchen with dining room which includes a professional makeup station and, according to more recent photos from The Heat, a tiny office and there is also a second living room used by Smith as a wardrobe.

The bathroom worth 25 thousand dollars (21,200 euros at current exchange rates) occupies the entire width of the camper and is equipped with a sauna shower and a separate dry toilet, with the particularity of the glass door that becomes opaque at the touch of a button.

A real mobile home

Another hallmark of this exaggerated motorhome are the doors, all fully automatic, which emit a sound when opening and closing in Star Trek style.

After purchasing and taking delivery of The Heat in the early 2000s, Will Smith used it to live there while filming some of his most successful films such as Ali, Men in Black III and The Pursuit of Happiness.