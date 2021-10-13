Will Smith’s camper is the largest in the world. Price, photos and video – Corriere.it

It is called The Heat and a luxury residence on two floors and 22 wheels. With a cinema room for 30 people, 14 televisions, make-up station and everything a VIP camper driver could dream of

Will Smith not only does it have a rich collection of cars – which includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Bentley Azure, a BMW i8 and a Tesla Roadster – but also one of the largest and most expensive motorhomes in the world. Is called The Heat and practically a luxury residence, on two floors and with 22 wheels.

The story of The Heat, Will Smith’s camper Having to move constantly to shoot his films, in the early 2000s the actor felt the need to have its own motorhome to accommodate family and friends during shooting periods. So he turned to Anderson Mobile Estate who built The Heat (which was initially dubbed The Studio) and customized it to the actor’s needs.

Like a luxury yacht The Heat is almost 17 meters long and offers approximately 110 square meters of living space within which are concentrated the luxuries and services that are normally found on a yacht: granite countertops, 14 televisions, leather on the sofas and even on the ceilings. All doors are automatic and also emit a sound when opening and closing.

On the second floor The camper of wonders a concentrate of technology. Eight pistons push the roof out, lifting it over a meter to create the upper floor, where there is one projection room for 30 people – which is also used as an office – with automatic blinds and a 100-inch drop-down screen. Loading... Advertisements

Ground floor On the lower floor, however, there is one full kitchen with a dining room and a secondary sitting room, where there is a make-up station professional and a small office. The bathroom alone costs $ 25,000 and also houses one shower-sauna with a glass door that darkens at the touch of a button.

The price The Heat’s value of 2.5 million dollars, also among the most expensive in the world and, as it does with its superyacht, when not in use, it makes it available for rent, with a rate of 9 thousand dollars. per week.

The other vip campers Will Smith’s The Heat starred on the show Celebrity Motor Homes, demonstrating that in many VIPs the heart of a camper beats. For example, among the customers of Anderson Mobile Estates in recent years there are also Shakira, Mickey Rourke, Brad Pitt, Charlie Sheen, Jim Carrey, Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Jamie Foxx and Bill Clinton.