Will Smith’s disciplinary proceedings will continue despite his resignation

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has received and accepted the resignation of Will Smithhowever, the protagonist of ‘I am Legend’ will continue to face disciplinary proceedings after hitting Chris Rock in the last edition of the Oscar awards.

The 53-year-old actor announced on April 1 that he was voluntarily leaving the organization after his “inexcusable” behavior at last weekend’s gala and although the Academy later confirmed that he had “received and accepted” his resignation, the institution will continue to investigate his conduct against the comedian after reacting violently to a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Academy president David Rubin said in a statement, “We have received and accepted the immediate resignation of Mr. Will Smith from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.”

“We will continue with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Rules of Conduct, prior to our next board meeting scheduled for April 18,” Rubin added.

Will, who also won the Best Actor award for his performance in ‘King Richard’, pledged to “fully accept any and all consequences” of his actions when he announced his resignation from the Academy.

He said, “I have responded directly to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global audience at home.”

The star, whose wife Jada, 50, suffers from alopecia, said his behavior had left him “heartbroken”.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I have deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. My heart is broken. I want to refocus on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to return to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he noted.

“Thus, I am resigning membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to prevail over reason, ”the actor concluded in his statement.

