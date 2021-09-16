Will Smith’s extra-luxury camper is worth € 2 million

Will Smith is a world-famous actor and for him, as for thousands of colleagues, it is normal to be away from home and family for a long time, when it is necessary to go away to shoot movies and TV series. A job that clearly requires several trips around the world.

This is one of the reasons why the American company specializing in the creation of bespoke luxury motorhomes, Anderson Mobile Estates, built a custom vehicle for celebrated Hollywood star Will Smith. A crazy medium, which was named after the title of one of the famous films of the actor, The Heat. It was the actor who saw it for the first time in its original version and then decided all the changes to be made to make it a real luxury home on wheels, according to his needs and personal tastes.

It is a ‘villa that moves’, Will Smith’s luxury camper in fact has ben two floors and 22 wheels in all, luxury and elegance are the keywords that accompany this extreme vehicle. It is one of the most spectacular motorhomes ever created, a truly impressive vehicle, despite the passing years, and with a disproportionate cost of 2.5 million dollars, which corresponds to 2,114,000 euros at the current exchange rate.

The Heat is still owned by Will Smith, and he leases it to third parties when he isn’t using it, for around 7,600 euros a week. Inside there is also a mechanism that allows you to recreate a kind of movie theater with 100 ”drop-down screen, capable of accommodating up to 30 people. Inside, there is a huge kitchen with a dining room, a professional make-up station, and another living room that the actor used as a wardrobe.

The bathroom is also large in size and is worth as much as $ 25,000 (about € 21,200). In short, it is not a camper, but a real mobile home; and certainly not a normal house, but an ultra-luxury villa on wheels. Aesthetics are exaggerated, luxury is at the nth degree. The automatic doors are crazy, when opening and closing they emit a Star Trek style sound.

Will Smith bought the extra-luxury camper (not the first we see these days) about 20 years ago, in the early 2000s, and lived there while filming for different films such as “The Pursuit of Happiness” and “Men in Black III “.