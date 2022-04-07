Will Smith’s family has “lived a nightmare” after the altercation of the actor against Chris Rock

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock has made the actor’s family “live a nightmare” for all the consequences of their actions. The slap that the actor of “King Richard” gave to the presenter of the Oscars has affected the whole family.

After a joke that many say is in bad taste on the part of Chris Rock towards Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor unleashed his anger. During the Oscars 2022 awards, Will Smith starred in one of the most scandalous events of the night.

The slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock on stage has caused the actor problems in his work and family life. So far it has been announced his resignation from the academy and the multi-project pause in which he was working.

Will Smith’s family affected by the actor’s behavior at the Oscars

According to a source close to the artists, “it has been a real nightmare for all. Will knows that the road to redemption is going to be long and painful and a part of him has accepted that he can never fully repair the damage he has caused”.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Trey, Jaden and Willow have been avoiding the press to avoid any comments that could put them in an even more delicate situation. “They know that the best they can do is keep their mouths shut.. Time is the only thing that can heal everything,” the source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.