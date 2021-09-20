Will Smith’s largest motorhome in the world ($ 2.5 million)

Will Smith has an incredible camper, a kind of gigantic and luxurious house on wheels, worth a whopping 2.5 million dollars. This is not a whim or an item bought just to show off. If we consider that an actor’s life is full of trips and transfers, even several months long and perhaps in places far from his home or family, we understand why the desire to have a point of reference can arise. Although hotels can be wonderful places, full of luxury and comfort, they can never give the same sensations as a place that is your home, or a traveling home. I mean, Will Smith has an amazing RV, even if it’s not exactly a RV. But before going into the details, let’s see who made it: it is Anderson Mobile Estates, an American company specializing in the production of customized luxury motorhomes. Will Smith’s is called The Heat, although previously it had another name, namely The Studio. This is because the Philadelphian actor bought the camper second-hand, or rather directly from the Anderson family who had just started this business. This camper is therefore their first work, later modified and customized just for Will Smith.

What Will Smith’s RV looks like

We said that it is not really a camper, but that it would be better to put it in that category of objects that the Americans call mobile home. In other words, it is the trailer of a truck that has been set up as an exclusive lounge. It is spread over two floors and, to distribute the weight over the entire base, there are 22 wheels. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a hydraulic system based on eight large pistons that are able to raise the upper deck by over a meter, to improve livability. Furthermore, thanks to this mechanism, space is created for a cinema room able to accommodate one hundred people and delight them with viewing on a 100-inch screen.

Now you can rent it

On the ground floor, however, there are the kitchen with the dining room, a small office and an additional living room, but also a professional make-up station, for obvious reasons. The bathroom occupies the entire useful width, has a separate toilet protected by a tinted glass and includes a sauna. All the doors of the camper have electric and automatic opening; every time they are activated they emit a sound similar to that of the Star Trek spaceship. Still on the subject of the interior, it has a very opulent style, almost baroque, with very old school decorations, a bit like those of the Titanic to be clear. Either way, it looks like Will Smith is still the owner of The Heat, and that the RV can be rented for $ 9,000 a week.

