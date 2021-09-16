Will Smith’s luxury camper with 22 wheels and a cinema room for 30 people

Anderson Mobile Estates, an American company very famous in the production of customized luxury motorhomes, has decided to pay homage to the film The Heat from Will Smith with a very special vehicle.

It is a camper purchased by the famous Hollywood actor who had it modified according to his needs and tastes. Initially nicknamed The Studio, The Heat motorhome offers two floors and 22 wheels.

Although several years have passed since its first development, it remains among the most impressive and expensive motorhomes ever made with a price tag of well 2.5 million dollars (2.12 million euros). According to reports, Will Smith would still be the owner of this special motorhome.

Loading... Advertisements

A lifting system raises the upper floor by more than one meter

The designer of the company Mackenzie Anderson states that it has a solution to raise the upper deck over a meter through a particular system consisting of eight pistons. In this way it is possible to create a real cinema room with a large 100 ”drop-down display and seating for 30 people.

The lower level of Will Smith’s RV consists of a full kitchen with dining area and professional makeup station. There is also a small office and a second living room used by Smith as a wardrobe.

Another very important section of the camper is the bathroom, which alone is worth a whopping 25,000 dollars (21,226 euros). It takes up the entire width of the camper and has a separate dry toilet, a sauna shower and a special glass door that can become opaque at the push of a button. All the doors supplied by The Heat are fully automatic and both opening and closing are notified by a sound.