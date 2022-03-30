Will Smith’s mother: “I’m proud that he is him”

Carolyn Smith, the actor’s mother Will Smithclaimed to be surprised by the actor’s collapse during the oscars 2022which were held last Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

In an interview with 6ABC Mrs. Smith, 85, stated that she was “The first time you saw him leave.” In addition, he narrated that on that day the entire family gathered at his house (Philadelphia) to enjoy the ceremony organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I started by saying, ‘Good morning, we have to wish Uncle Will good luck,'” Smith said, referring to a message he sent in the family’s WhatsApp group chat.

However, while the minutes seemed like an eternity waiting for the mention of the best actor, the octogenarian and the rest of the Smiths were witnesses -like millions of people around the world- how his son slapped the actor and comedian Chris Rock after he made a “GI Jane 2” joke about his wife’s baldness Jada Pinkett Smithwhich is caused by alopecia.

“He is a very even-tempered, sociable person. That’s the first time I’ve seen him go. First time in his life… I’ve never seen him do that,” Carolyn Smith told 6ABC.

“I know how he works, how hard he works… I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting. When I heard the name, I just said, ‘Yeah!’” she added, about the time she won the trophy for his role in “King Richard”.

Will’s younger sister, Ellen, said for her part that she always saw him excel under pressure and under the harsh spotlight of Hollywood.

“I’ve had conversations with him, and it really broke my heart to hear the things he said he had to go through to get to where he is.”he pointed out.

Despite what happened on Sunday, the family of the Oscar winner assured that he will take the right path to move forward. “I’m proud that he is him,” Carolyn added.