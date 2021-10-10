News

Will Smith’s reaction is hilarious [FOTO]

Elon Musk recently unveiled to the world Tesla robot, a humanoid robot able to replace the human being in many tiring and heavy tasks.

Tesla, the American company to which the famous entrepreneur belongs, has in fact widened its range of action by giving life to a revolutionary robot, which the cinema in the past had repeatedly imagined by hypothesizing futuristic scenarios that are being reckoned today. reality.

A prototype could be unveiled to the world as early as next year, but it will be necessary to see if Elon Musk’s company, not always inclined to meet deadlines, will keep its commitment, which has now not happened, for example, with the announced robotaxis. in one million units in April 2019 and then never materialized.

In the meantime, however, an exceptional reaction has come to the genesis of Tesla Not, namely that of Will Smith, who in 2004 starred in a decidedly themed film: I robot from Alex proyas. This feature film, which takes place in Chicago from 2035, told of a world in which robots are now part of everyday life, taking on tasks that simplify human life (the screenplay was based on the anthology of short stories signed Isaac Asimov).

Detective Del Spooner, a character played by Will Smith who has always been wary of artificial intelligence, was tasked with investigating the apparent suicide of US Robotics founder Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), but obviously not everything went as planned. .

Smith himself shared an Instagram post in which his then character ideally resembles, with a questioning and perplexed look that is rather a program, the new Tesla Bot we talked about.

HERE THE PHOTOS SHARED BY THE ACTOR.

What do you think of this curious social curtain? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Photo: Getty (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images; Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images)

Read also: Will Smith shows up in his underwear but warns: “The worst body I’ve ever had in my life” [FOTO]

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


