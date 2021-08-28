Will Smith’s reaction is hilarious [FOTO]

Elon Musk has recently unveiled to the world Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot able to replace the human being in many tiring and cumbersome tasks.

Tesla, the US company headed by the well-known entrepreneur, has in fact expanded its range of action by giving life to a revolutionary robot, which in the past the cinema had repeatedly imagined assuming futuristic scenarios that today are in the accounts become reality.

A prototype could already be unveiled to the world next year, but it will be necessary to see if Elon Musk’s company, not always inclined to meet deadlines, will keep its commitment, which has not happened now, for example, with robotaxis announced as many as one million units. in April 2019 and then never materialized.

In the meantime, however, an exceptional reaction to the genesis of Tesla Not has arrived, namely that of Will Smith, who in 2004 starred in a decidedly themed film: Me, robot from Alex Proyas. That feature film, set in the Chicago of the 2035, told of a world in which robots are now part of everyday life, taking on tasks that simplify human life (the screenplay was based on the anthology of short stories signed Isaac Asimov).

Detective Del Spooner, a character played by Will Smith, who has always been wary of artificial intelligence, was tasked with investigating the apparent suicide of US Robotics founder Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), but of course not everything went as expected. .

Smith himself shared a post on Instagram in which his then character ideally looks, with a questioning and perplexed look that is all a program, at the new Tesla Bot we mentioned.

What do you think of this curious social curtain? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Photo: Getty (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images; Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images)

