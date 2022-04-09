Will Smith’s slap continues to cause problems, now the actor lost another movie

The Will Smith slap Chris Rock on the 94th Oscar Awards keep bringing the worst repercussions for the actor. While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decide what will be actions they will take with Will, the actor’s roles plummet. In the last days they stayed in standby several Smith projects and now one more is added to the list, the only movies of one of the DC comics antiheroes.

in 2016 Will Smith was under the orders of director David Ayer for the film Suicide Squad. The story features a group known as Task Force Xwhich is made up of DC villains and antiheroes, such as harley quinn (Margot Robbie) Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) killer croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and of course Deadshot, played by Smith.

The film did not have the expected impact, in fact it was a flop at the box office. Anyway suicide squad served for better position the characters. The public was delighted with Will’s Deadshot. Since then fans have asked for a antihero solo movie and recently the project had gained strength, but it seems that it is not going to prosper.

In a recent article presented by Rolling Stone it is detailed that Warner Bros. and DC Comics decided suspend indefinitely the Deadshot film project. The report explains that although there are no more specific details about the suspension of the film, it is said that part of it is due to the Will Smith’s high salary requirementwhich is said to be at $20 million dollars.

The publication does not detail that the decision made by Warner and DC is based on what happened at the Oscar. In any case, this situation comes at the worst time, just when several of Will’s projects collapse and he decides to enter a rehabilitation clinic.