Will Smith’s slap in the face was brought up at the Grammys, naturally

What does Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy imply? 5:19

(CNN) — A week after the famous slap at the Oscars, Will Smith was definitely on the minds of some Grammy attendees.

During the preliminary ceremony of the 64th edition of the awards, LeVar Burton joked while introducing a guest.

“I want to warn everyone that our next guest is a comedian,” Burton said. “If you understand what I mean. So I have to warn everyone: stay in your seats and keep your hands to yourself. Okay?”

‘Saturday Night Live’ recreates Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars 1:30

(Smith punched out comedian and actor Chris Rock when he was presenting the award for best documentary at the Oscars.)

During the Grammys, host Trevor Noah joked at the beginning of the event: “We’re going to keep people’s names out of our mouths.”

After slapping Rock, Smith returned to his seat and yelled that the comedian should keep his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his mouth. The slap occurred after Rock joked about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

She suffers from alopecia, which is hair loss due to an autoimmune response.

The musician Questlove was one of the presenters of the Grammys on Sunday night. It was right in the Oscar category in which he won, the best documentary, when Rock made the comment and the incident broke out.

During the Grammys, Questlove uttered a few words that many took as a reference to the slap.

“I’m going to present this award and I trust you guys to stay 500 feet away from me,” he joked.