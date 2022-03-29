Will Smith’s son Jaden looks upset as he leaves his father’s house a day after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

JADEN Smith’s mood seemed less than neutral as he walked away from his father Will Smith’s home on Monday.

The new photos came a day after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Jaden, 23, drove home after visiting his father in new photos.

A day earlier, his father Will, 53, won an Oscar for the movie King Richard and punched comedian Chris onstage after a swing-and-miss prank.

Jaden was said to have spent just under two hours at his father’s Los Angeles apartment before driving home in his Tesla.

She blankly stared ahead at the silver car while wearing a necklace and seemed unhappy.

Earlier, Jaden took to Twitter to defend Daddy Will’s actions after the shocking televised event.

He simply wrote in response to the evening: “And this is how we do it.”

Jaden also posted a selfie, writing, “My dad’s speech made me cry,” before quickly deleting it from his feed.

Will accepted the Oscar for Best Actor shortly after the vehemently unscripted viral slap.

JADEN’S JOURNEY

Jaden is the second son of Will and Jada Pinkett. His siblings are Willow, 21, and his half-brother Trey, 29.

Trey’s mother is Sheree Zampino, Will’s ex-wife.

Jaden is a hip-hop singer and was previously an actor who starred in a 2010 remake of The Karate Kid and a sci-fi movie After Earth with his father, who wrote part of it.

Although he seems to have moved away from the world of cinema and is now mainly dedicated to music.

Jaden has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens’ younger sister Stella, Kylie Jenner, and Sarah Snyder.

It was said that he was linked to Tyler the Creator for several years; however, Tyler never commented on their relationship.

In 2020, Smith tweeted, “My boyfriend just won a Grammy,” when Tyler took the stage to win his IGOR album, though they could have been kidding.

Since then, Smith has been seen with other people, including kissing Cara Delevingne on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Most recently, he was linked to Sab Zada, and the two visited Disneyland together on Valentine’s Day 2022.

‘WORK IN PROGRESS’

A day after the shocking slap, Will also issued a lengthy apology via Instagram.

He wrote: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Pranks at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong.”

Will concluded his message before signing off: “I’m a work in progress.”

It’s unclear if the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star has spoken to Chris since the slap, though TMZ reported Monday that the two had not yet been in contact.

The unwelcome joke referenced Jada’s hair loss, with Chris saying, “Jada I love you GI Jane 2 can’t wait to see it.”

Jada, 50, is said to have been battling hair loss for years, which is why she decided to shave.

Will stormed the stage seconds after the comment, then sat back down and yelled from the audience, “Keep my wife’s name out of her fucking mouth.”

