Will Smith’s Top 5 Action Movies

There is no doubt that Will Smith is one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the past three decades. His secret is obviously the fact that he makes a lot of laugh, but that he can also ride a motorcycle while shooting without looking stupid, he can make you cry, he can be a policeman, he can be a family man, he can be tough, he can be a fool . Will Smith can drag you into everything he does.

In this particular ranking, however, we will not only measure his adrenaline side, the action films that made him famous. There will therefore be no role in its own poetic way like that of Muhammad Ali, or melodramas like The pursuit of happiness.

None of this, just beatings, shots, explosions, aliens, forced jokes shouted at the bad guy on duty and so on. So let’s go and see this prestigious top 5.

5. Independence Day

Behind the stereotypical and almost grotesque patriotism of this film hides a sensational and choral science fiction action, with many characters of the caliber of Jeff Goldblum who with his father must contact the President of the United States and save the Earth. Vivica A. Fox escapes alien laser bombardments with her son and dog. Not to mention Will punching a “visitor” by calling him ugly son of. Emmerich’s masterpiece.

4. Men in Black trilogy

A cult saga opened by a first chapter that is now almost a classic, entered by arrogance in the collective imagination. Perfect balance between action and comedy, right where Smith is at his best. Memorable phrases, unforgettable aliens and the great conspiracy of men dressed in black who erase your memory with a light that explodes in your face. Historical.

3. I am a legend

Not the first film based on the great Matheson novel, but certainly the first action and almost horror reinterpretation. Smith pretty much keeps the entire film alone, talking to himself and his dog, hiding in the bathtub with his shotgun at night, and wandering around an abandoned New York City by day. Perfect for a multifaceted performer like him.

2. Bad Boys Trilogy

Tight shirts, guns on display, dialogue that looks like stand-up beats, the pairing with Martin Lawrence works great. The first film is by Michael Bay and we immediately notice it at the fourth explosion of various things. The nineties mood that reigns in the first film is even more beautiful today, with an aftertaste of nostalgia, between the tamarri dresses and the Matrix sunglasses.

1, Public Enemy

In the first place a gem, an underrated and somewhat forgotten film by Will Smith, who paired with Gene Hackman weaves a paranoid thriller with a Seventies flavor. This is a beautiful film, less brash than the others in the charts and more bitter and dark. Directed by Tony Scott manages to give it an anxious and labyrinthine shape that takes you straight to the end, without ever a moment of tiredness.

