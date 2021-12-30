Will Smith’s wife shaved for alopecia

Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, spoke again about her disease: alopecia. Here’s what it is

“Mom shaved to her scalp so no one would think she had a brain surgery or something. This alopecia and I will become friends… period ”: he wrote it Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress and tv presenter who since 1997 she is Will Smith’s wife (between many ups and downs). Already in May 2018 he publicly admitted that he suffered from alopecia, but now, with a video in which she shows herself completely bald, she jokes about it and, laughing, confesses that she preferred to cut all her hair, shaving it up to the scalp, so as not to look sick or just brain operated. She also said that it was her daughter Willow who convinced her to shave and talk freely about her ailment, telling herself without fear.

Hers is not a “Britney Spears” move, she shaved because she has been battling alopecia for years and, instead, having patchy hair, she preferred to cut them all. He also announced that soon will put some rhinestones or decorative crowns in the areas where the hair has fallen out, because it wants to set an example of strength and positivity. Jada Pinkett Smith, who is 50, said she wants to be friends with her alopecia, she no longer wants to experience the situation as a drama, but she wants to try to turn the disease into something positive, setting an example for other people who have it. same ailment, but they are not as famous as she is. Will Smith’s wife said that, even in this case, “the smile, after all, is fundamental”.

What is alopecia: causes and symptoms –

The term alopecia derives from the Greek alópex (ἀλώπηξ) which means Fox, because it indicates patchy hair loss as happens to the fox that sheds its hair in patches in the spring. However, it is also likely that the term refers to Socrates, who was affected by it, and who was a native of the Alopece demo. Anyone suffering from alopecia is prone to one considerable hair loss, which also worsen from the point of view of quality, that is, as regards color and thickness. There is no real cause of alopecia, but several possible causes, ranging from genetic factors by factors immunological, hormonal, nutritional and psychological. From anemia to stress to the concomitance of autoimmune diseases, there are so many reasons why a person can be affected by alopecia.

There are several types of alopecia that come from divided into cicatricial and non-cicatricial and which in turn can be hereditary or acquired. For example, among those acquired scars, the most common form is that caused by burns. Very common isandrogenetic alopecia, which affects 50% of men and 20% of women and is also linked to age. If the hair follicles are not atrophied, one can try to remedy alopecia, which, in fact, can also be only temporary or linked to other diseases that can be treated (such as in the case of anemia or thyroid problems. ). There are various types of hair and pharmaceutical treatments which can help overcome this problem. In other cases, however, unfortunately it cannot be defeated, but more drastic remedies are needed such as hair transplant or auto-transplanti from one area of ​​the scalp to another.