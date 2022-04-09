Will Smith’s wife would have psychologically ‘abused’ him

Midtime Editorial

A video was recently rescued where they appear Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smithwhich “supposedly” would promote the theory which indicates that the actress has psychologically abused of the actor born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Don’t start filming me without asking me – Will Smith

It should be remembered that the couple has had a tumultuous step since he started his marriage in the early 90s. One of the most outstanding events would be as will smith statement regarding the jealousy What do you have of the adventure that his wife had since childhood with the rapper Tupac Shakur.

Later, there were also rumors a few years ago from alleged infidelity of the actress with another rapper, named August Alsina. Which led to Will being in the eye of a hurricane of ridicule and memes. Among other events, the recent incident with Chris Rock seems to be the cherry on the cake.

Within the recently rescued video, it apparently “feeds the theory” that Jada Pinkett Smith has exercised psychological abuse on Will Smith during his marriageto the record it without your consent and later referring to his actions as “silly stuff”. The actress begins the video by asking “Would you say that she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?”

“I would say: don’t start filming me without asking me if you can film me,” an annoyed Will Smith replied. “Oh my gosh. Esther, come help us again, please. I’m still dealing with nonsense. Would you say that she helped us heal the wounds we caused ourselves? Jada Pinkett Smith without stopping to record it.

“My social media presence is my bread and butter, okay? So you can’t just use me for social media and don’t, you know, don’t start recording. I am standing in my house. Don’t start recording. No…”, he asked. Will Smithin one more chapter of a complicated marriage.

