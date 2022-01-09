Will Solana also be the protagonist in 2022?

Solana was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2021 (among those with higher capitalization, only Shiba Inu has managed to perform better) and according to many experts this trend would be destined to continue also in 2022.

Solana’s 2022

Solana (SOL) has become one of the main players in the sector of smart contracts and blockchains alternatives to that of Ethereum In the last year, the total blocked value (TVL) of the network has grown by $ 660 million and extends on beyond 40 applications decentralized.

Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, a leading consulting and fintech firm, expects both Ethereum and Bitcoin to overtake in 2022.

On the other hand, if you think that while Bitcoin grew by 62%, Ethereum by around 250%, Solana in 2021 would have grown by almost the 13000%. From that you can understand how this prediction does not appear too far-fetched.

Solana’s growth rate

The great strength of the Solana blockchain is its very great speed in transactions (50,000 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum’s 15-30, with costs of $ 0.00025 per transaction) making it one of the most scalable and cost-effective around.

With over 52 billion dollars of capitalization Solana is there fifth cryptocurrency by market cap.

Solana has become the go-to blockchain for NFT projects over the past year. Although Ethereum is still the biggest volume, last year’s growth rates are all in Solana’s favor.

It is no coincidence that even a giant like the fund Grayscaleadded Solana to its Digital Large Cap Fund in October.

Solana is currently the third largest cryptocurrency in the derivatives market, after the two giants Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Solana’s vulnerabilities

But 2021 for Solana was not just plain sailing. on January 4 the platform underwent a new down after an attack hacker DDoS (distributed denial-of-service), which occurs when multiple systems flood the bandwidth or resources of a targeted system. And this is the second attack of this type, after the one that occurred about twenty days ago.

These attacks show you how however, the Solana blockchain still remains rather unstable compared to those of Bitcoin or Ethereum. Also because it is still a relatively young project compared to many of its competitors. In September, excessive user access to the network had caused a real one blocking of transactions. The fault was solved only after a few hours with a restart of the system.

The fact that many of Solana’s projects are still in a testing phase makes it still quite risky for most investors. It is now a question of understanding whether these problems will worsen in 2022 making the project less secure and stable than Cardano or Polkadot.

But for most experts however, the positive notes for Solana will prevail, which are represented above all by its great adaptability for DeFi and NFT applications, two sectors expected to see very strong growth also in 2022.