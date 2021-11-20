will Solana be able to overcome Ethereum?

The major cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are constantly changing as the industry matures. This year, Solana (SOL) has seen its value skyrocket and continues to regularly process more than 2,500 transactions per second.

According to TradingView data, the price of the cryptocurrency has risen nearly 10,000% since the beginning of the year, with SOL as little as $ 2 on January 1, 2021. Today, the token is trading for around $ 200.

Solana is a blockchain platform that aims to achieve high transaction speeds at low costs without sacrificing decentralization. To do this, it relies on a number of unique features, including the “proof-of-history” mechanism. This allows Solana to process an estimated 50,000 transactions per second: a much higher figure than Bitcoin’s 7 and Ethereum’s 15.

As Solana’s network supports smart contracts, decentralized finance applications have found a home in its ecosystem. It currently has nearly $ 15 billion in frozen crypto assets, according to DeFiLlama data.

In a comment to Cointelegraph, Kraken Intelligence Director Pete Humiston said that nearly all crypto assets benefited from this bull run, even though Solana’s price saw a “particularly strong upside due to its Web 3.0 experience.“

Humiston added that the transactions on Solana are “snapshots, cost a fraction of a cent and the ecosystem is easy to navigate thanks to user-friendly wallets and applications.“

The adoption of Solana could be the result of the demand from retail investors who have left Ethereum for too high costs, according to Mindaugas Butkus, chief technology officer of Solanax, a decentralized exchange based on Solana:

“The growing demand for DeFi and NFT applications on Ethereum has resulted in skyrocketing gas fees, which have made it expensive to use ETH. Using Solana is economical and transactions are processed in a snap, making it an attractive alternative for retail investors. “

Butkus added that Solana’s core protocols attracted users for the same reason behind the initial adoption of the DeFi industry on Ethereum: a strong innovation towards a thriving ecosystem with a good user experience.

Is Solana a threat to Ethereum?

During the Solana price rally, many speculators have suggested that one day SOL will surpass Ether (ETH), becoming the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Solana’s focus on maintaining its decentralization while offering near-instant transactions at minimal cost has been one way to attract users, but Ethereum isn’t limited to gas fees.

In a comment to Cointelegraph, Adrian Kolody, founder of the non-custodial exchange focused on dominance pairs Domination Finance, said that in his opinion there are “too many users linked to Ethereum”To be overtaken by Solana.

According to Kolody, Ethereum is “a truly decentralized network while Solana falls into the SpeedFi category.In his view, there are idealists who refuse to interact with any ecosystem other than that of Ethereum:

“Ethereum would have to completely break its promises about Ethereum 2.0 in the next few years for Solana to outdo it, and even then it remains very unlikely.”

For Humiston of Kraken Intelligence, “It is possible for Solana to overtake Ethereum during this cycle if it maintains its momentum and expands its community of developers and users.“

Humiston added that Ethereum also has a “set of favorable factors”Which could justify a further rise in its price in this cycle. According to the analyst, this potential growth is the reason why “diversification between the main smart contract platforms”Is an option to consider at this point.

Markus Bopp, chief technology officer of the platform for non-fungible tokens (NFT) Unifty, explained to Cointelegraph that in his opinion Solana “has great potential on a technical level,“And as it matures and attracts developers organically to its network”could be a good 3rd place.“

Bopp stated that “this will take years,” And currently it is “much easier for a developer to use the EVM thanks to significantly lower entry barriers,“Concluding:

“That said, Ethereum simply cannot compete with the speed of transactions on Solana, which developers may be increasingly considering.”

Jack McDonald, CEO of Digital Asset Custody Company Standard Custody & Trust Company, commented that Ethereum “will always have a prominent place in terms of market cap“Thanks to his pioneer advantage and”significant network effects.“

McDonald, whose company took Solana’s staking to institutions a few days ago, added that Ethereum must successfully complete its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and “do it smoothly and on time, as it will solve the problem of commissions.“

Solana’s 17-hour blackout

On September 14, Solana’s network went offline for about 17 hours after suffering a denial-of-service attack. After the incident, Solana’s Twitter account explained that a large increase in transaction load to 400,000 per second overwhelmed the network, causing a fork:

“The Solana Mainnet Beta found an increase in transaction load up to 400,000 TPS. These transactions flooded the processing queue, and the lack of prioritization of critical messages prompted the network to fork. “

1 / Solana Mainnet Beta encountered a large increase in transaction load which peaked at 400,000 TPS. These transactions flooded the transaction processing queue, and lack of prioritization of network-critical messaging caused the network to start forking. – Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) September 14, 2021

After the failure of Solana’s engineers to stabilize the network, the community of validators coordinated a restoration that brought it back to full capacity. On the same day, Arbitrum, Ethereum’s layer-two network rollup, reported that its sequencer went offline for about 45 minutes.

The attacks failed to hit the Ethereum network, a predictable outcome according to Domination Finance’s Kolody. In his opinion, Ethereum is “totally decentralized and it is essentially impossible for the network to shut down completely,” The reason why “gas commissions can get incredibly high.“

The resilience of Ethereum, he commented, is one of the reasons why “it will always have users and developers building on it.As Humiston pointed out, the incident was the result of “unprecedented demand” that did not scare investors.

Moving on, Humiston noted that when the network came back online, the price of SOL recovered to levels seen before the blackout. According to the analyst, this “suggests that investors did not see the crash as disastrous for Solana’s value proposition and overall narrative.“

On the contrary, concludes Humiston, Solana’s price action has shown that the market “recognizes the difficulties associated with creating a global distributed system and expects growth pains as the network expands, evolves and innovates.For other experts, however, things are not so clear.

An accident on the way?

While most experts agree that Solana’s 17-hour blackout was a minor hiccup in a nascent network, others believe it could be an issue to address before further service outages.

According to a Solana explorer, the network has already processed over 39.6 billion transactions e it currently handles more than 2,300 transactions per second. Part of this activity, however, may actually be “thousands of critical consent messages”That all blockchains have but do not process as transactions.

This is the opinion of Justin Giudici, head of product of Telos Blockchain, who explained to Cointelegraph that these processes are “usually managed separately from on-chain transactions via a different communication channel, for good reason.“

Giudici believes that Solana’s design approach “results in incredible scalability estimates,“Figures however”completely misleading.“In real terms, continues Giudici, the lack of separation of critical processes”necessary for the operation of each Solana node from real transactions prevents the correct prioritization of CPU cycles,”A weakness that led to the collapse.

According to Giudici, Solana’s blackout is a “serious problem“For the network. In his opinion, if Solana elaborates “enough real transactions,“Figure estimated at”200-300 transactions per second,“These can”take priority over primary processes due to the lack of separation in the network architecture.“

Interest in Solana continues to grow

Interest in Solana is growing steadily, as evidenced by its expanding DeFi ecosystem also supported by the launch of new NFT marketplaces and collections. Its minimal transaction fees make it an attractive alternative for retail investors, but institutions are following its development as well.

McDonald of Standard Custody & Trust Company revealed that retail investors aren’t the only ones interested in Solana. According to his comments, the company saw a “huge institutional interest”For the custody and staking of SOL.

Oscar L. Andrade, founder of the DeFi Bancambios platform on Solana, highlighted high profile projects built on Solana: Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian partnered with Solana Ventures to launch an investment fund on social and web projects 3.0, while Brave founder Brendan Eich announced that the privacy-focused browser will integrate with Solana. Andrade explained to Cointelegraph:

“Reddit and Brave are bringing millions of users into the Solana ecosystem because they have realized it has the potential to help cryptocurrencies achieve mass adoption. Its near-free transactions and instant purpose make the use of blockchain technology fluid. “

McDonald’s predicted that the boom will continue as institutional investors continue to invest in Solana and retail investors continue to follow this trend. Wall Street’s interest in cryptocurrency has been so strong that SOL has become the third cryptocurrency added to Bloomberg Terminal, after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether.

Solana’s features have attracted a myriad of users, but they’re not the only thing supporting the network. Its fast-growing DeFi sector allows retail investors to explore new financing options, decentralized exchanges and non-fungible tokens at affordable prices.

It remains to be seen whether Solana will maintain its status as a reference platform for its functions or whether Ethereum 2.0 and ETH’s layer-two scalability solutions will manage to surpass it.