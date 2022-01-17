News

Will Solana Overtake Ethereum? For BofA it will become “the Visa of crypto”

Provocation or reality? According to Bank of America, Solana is set to become the Visa of cryptocurrencies (mocking Ethereum)

Behind the scenes of cryptocurrencies, a slow but inexorable process of transformation has been underway for months that sees protagonists Solana and Ethereum. Even if few have realized it, in fact, Solana has been gnawing market share in Ethereum for quite a while. A recent analysis by Bank of America certifies this slow change in the balance of power between the two digital currencies.

✅ Know eToro's social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

It is difficult to say if Solana will one day surpass Ethereum but it is a fact, now put in black and white by the BofA report, that SOL has economic fees, scalability and ease of use that have nothing to match those of Ethereum.

According to Alkesh Shah, Bank of America’s digital asset strategist Solana, she could even become the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem by mocking Ethereum that was in pole position for that position until a few months ago.

There story of Solana it is much more recent than that of Ethereum. The Solana blockchain, in fact, was launched only in 2020 and in just over a year, the native SOL token managed to become the fifth cryptocurrency in the world by market cap level thanks to a market capitalization of 47. billions of dollars. There are some indisputable technical strengths that put Solana ahead of Ethereum.

Eg the speed of SOL is much higher than that of Ethereum and it was thanks to this ace in the hole that Solana, in a short time, was able to manage something like 50 billion transactions and the mining of 5.7 million NFTs.

For the record, however, it should be noted that, according to many analysts, Solana’s extreme speed has a decidedly high price: lower decentralization and less pronounced reliability. However, according to Shah, the benefits of Solana however, they are higher than the limits of decentralization and reliability.

As previously mentioned, Solana would be stealing market share from Ethereum thanks to its low fees, its greater ease of use and greater scalability. Such a transformation could push Ethereum to focus on the niche of high-value and identity transactions.

As pointed out by the Bank of America analyst, decentralization and security are a priority for Ethereum while scalability is secondary. This priority scale has often led the network to periods of congestion with a simultaneous increase in transaction fees even above the same value of the transaction performed.

Despite this strength, the BofA expert believes that Solana is a relatively less decentralized and secure blockchain. These characteristics have led to several performance limits that have been highlighted on the Solana blockachain since its launch.

Without going too far back in time, it is sufficient to consider that, over the last few months, Solana has had to deal with several network limitations such as the recent withdrawal problems disclosed by Binance but also the comments on the poor performance of the network have had a lot of echo on social media in recent weeks.

Solana’s management has never hidden these issues. In fact, already at the end of last year, Austin Pillowcase, communications number one at Solana Labs, had announced that the developers of Solana had been trying to solve the problems that characterize the network for some time.

Federa’s words confirm that there is no intention on Solana’s part to hide the weaknesses of the blockchain network and open the door to new interesting evolutions. If Solana were to be able to overcome the criticalities of the network, it cannot be excluded that, in the more or less distant future, there may not really be an overcoming to the detriment of Ethereum.

