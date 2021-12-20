Will Solana Overtake Ethereum in the Next Year? 3 reasons why the price of SOL could explode in 2022

Steady ecosystem growth, institutional investment and a healthy derivatives market are strong signs that SOL will continue to be a major contender in 2022.

Solana (SOL) has become a major contender in the smart contract industry and over the past year, the network’s total locked-down value (TVL) has grown by $ 660 million and spans over 40 decentralized applications to reach an all-time high of more than $ 11 billion.

Even with this growth, investors have reason to doubt whether the current market capitalization of $ 56 billion is justified and how it compares to competing networks such as Binance Smart hain (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX) e Polygon (MATIC).



Avalanche, Solana, Binance Coin and Polygon, priced in USD. Source: TradingView

Analyzing the price trend of the last six months, there is an apparent decoupling from Terra (LUNA), Solana and Avalanche compared to other competitors of the smart contract platform.

There is a strong institutional appetite for the Solana ecosystem

The market capitalization of Solana is more than double that of Avalanche and Terra, each of which has a market capitalization of $ 26 billion. Solana’s latest news search on Cointelegraph yields an exciting range of institutional investments, ranging from Solana Labs’ private $ 314 million token sale in June, to a $ 18 million fundraiser in September by Solana. DEX project by Solana Orca.

There is solid evidence of a growing ecosystem judging by investor appetite. However, to understand how effective Solana’s scaling solution is, we need to evaluate its usage metrics.

Looking at the number of active addresses on Solana’s DApps is a good place to start.



Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon dApp most active for 7 days. Source: DappRadar

Ethereum’s main DApp for active addresses is Uniswap, which has 188,200. Therefore, Raydium’s 97,600 weekly users are quite impressive considering it was only launched 10 months ago. Meanwhile, as of February 2021, Uniswap already held over $ 4.3 billion in TVL.

As for Solana Magic Eden’s NFT marketplace, its 58,400 weekly active addresses also represent more than half of Ethereum’s OpenSea, the industry’s absolute market leader by volume and user activity.

Avalanche’s user activity is highly focused on the Trader Joe decentralized finance app, but its $ 715 million weekly volume pales compared to Uniswap’s $ 22.1 billion or Raydium’s $ 12.5 billion. The same can be said from Polygon, which has $ 573 million in trading assets in its QuickSwap DEX.

Solana has the third largest futures market

Solana currently holds the third largest open futures interest, which is the most relevant metric in derivatives contracts. This indicator aggregates the total number of contracts held by market participants regardless of recent trading activity.



Solana futures aggregate open interest. Source: CoinGlass

Despite the sharp decline from its peak on November 8 to $ 1.9 billion, the current open interest of $ 860 million in futures ranks Solana as the third largest derivatives market. For example, Binance Coin (BNB) futures hold $ 520 million, followed by Terra (LUNA) with $ 430 million.

Solana is a leader in the TVL, users and derivatives markets

Undoubtedly, there is a staggering amount of activity coming from Solana’s on-chain data and derivatives markets. The network’s TVL has increased 15 times in the past six months, and Solana’s DApps users are nearly half of the users on the Ethereum network.

It appears that Solana is rapidly closing the gap in three important metrics: TVL, active users and derivatives markets. Competitors like Terra, Avalanche and Polygon seem far behind, which perhaps justifies the market cap premium.

