Will Solana Overtake Ethereum? SOL price at + 13,000% from the beginning of the year

It is competition between Solana and Ethereum to further reduce the cost of transactions. The point of the situation and the prospects of the sector

Since the beginning of the year, the price of Solana has registered a monstrous rise of 13,000 percent. The number of transactions is constantly increasing and the speed of growth opens up very interesting prospects for the future. What if Solana really manages to overtake Ethereum in the future? This is the question that many traders ask themselves in this final part of the year.

In this post we will try to answer the question highlighted above. Let's start from the current situation: today Solana is trading at $ 200 against just $ 2 at the beginning of the year. If prices have seen such strong growth over the past 11 months, there is no reason not to assume that the rally will continue.

Technically Solana is a blockchain platform whose goal is to guarantee high transaction speeds with low costs without affecting the decentralization process. To achieve this Solana relies on some very special features such as proof-of-history. It is thanks to this mechanism that the blockchain can process up to 50,000 transactions per second. Be careful because on this front Solana has already beaten Ethereum. The second most famous blockchain, in fact, can process just 15 transactions per second.

Considering that Solana’s network is able to support smart contracts, no wonder that decentralized finance applications have found their ideal ground in the Solana ecosystem.

According to the director of Kraken Intelligence, Pete Humiston, transactions on Solana are instantaneous but above all have a cost equal to a fraction of a cent. Furthermore, the entire Solana ecosystem is very simple to navigate thanks to user-friendly wallets and applications.

Considering these numbers, it cannot be excluded that the boom in the adoption of Solana may be the result of the strong demand of those retail investors who once were on Ethereum but who then decided to change port due to the excessive costs of the Ethereum blockchain.

In light of these factors, can it be assumed that Solana may one day threaten Ethereum? In other words, the possibility that SOL could exceed ETH and thus become the second cryptocurrency in the world by market cap, positioning itself behind the Bitcoin queen?

It is undeniable that Solana’s constant attention to maintaining decentralization without compromising the commitment to guarantee almost instant transactions at low costs, has been a magnet capable of attracting many users. However, it must be considered that Ethereum did not stand by and watch. As stated by Adrian Kolody, founder of the non-custodial exchange Domination Finance, they are still there too many users who are tied to Ethereum to hypothesize that in the future Solana can really make the coup.

TO downsizing Solana’s claims Then there is a second objection also raised by Kolody: while Ethereum complies with all the requirements that a decentralized blockchain should have, Solana is more part of the SpeedFi category. The tough and pure of decentralization will never agree to interact with an ecosystem other than that of Ethereum.

The point of view of Humiston of Kraken Intelligence is different, according to which it cannot be excluded that Solana may overtake Ethereum during the current cycle if the growth of SOL will continue to stay on current pace.

Humiston even believes that there may be a number of favorable factors that can push the price of SOL further forward. Precisely because there is the possibility of a further increase of Solana, the manager is of the idea that it is necessary to proceed with a strong one diversification of its crypto-portfolios.

