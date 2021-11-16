WILL SOMEONE ANSWER IT?

In the order: Rocco Commisso, we at FV in Belgrade and Arsenal. This trio as strange as it is enlarged has one thing in common, having tried to get answers from Ristic and associates (the International Sports Office) on the future of their client Dusan Vlahovic, who with more who with less certainty and decision in being able to write it. In vain. Look thoughtfully at the company Antonio Conte, fresh from engagement in north London on the bank of the Tottenham and for some time (like his sports director Paratici) a great admirer of the Serbian center forward. In fact, from the moment of his signature, rumors that want him continue to bounce ready to attack on that Vlahovic breaking with the top of Fiorentina: in the past few hours the question has been reinvigorated, complete with figures that 80 million, at least as far as the request lily.

From here to the start of the market there is still a month and a half, but it is inevitable that the movements are already starting. The most recent stories tell of a Vlahovic unwilling to change the air in the middle of winter and more willing, if anything, to understand what could happen in the summer: the same can also be said for the company that holds the card, despite an initial gut reaction from Commisso. However, things can change quickly, in football even more than in life, and in that sense the difference can be made by the figure of Antonio Conte. The coach, by human constitution, is one ready to pick up the handset when you need to convince someone, think for example of the continuous contacts told by Lukaku to make him say yes to Inter.

He comes difficult to think that this will not happen if he decides to want Vlahovic once and for all for his Spurs. That striker who made him lose sleep (and maybe even the Scudetto, but it’s a long story intertwined with Covid and Europe) after the splendid goal with which he caught his Inter at 1-1 thanks to his first personal goal at Franchi, which served to save Montella’s bench only temporarily. Having reached this point of reasoning, therefore, the question is spontaneous, sardonic and cryptic: will someone answer him? There was a need, in case we can facilitate some address. On the other hand, we too are in the cauldron of those who have tried in vain …