will soon be adapted to fit on a screen near you

Tom Holland stars since last week “Uncharted”, a feature film based on the video game of the same name. But it is not the only title that is experiencing a new life outside the original medium. Here more…

Forget the movie failures of the other “Prince of Persia” movies, “Dom” and “Assassin’s Creed.” It’s time to flesh out, in TV series or movies, the muscular and rhythmic adaptations that are likely to bring “gamer” together, a video game industry now worth more than $180 billion due to the pandemic.

“Hello”

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated mods of the year, “Halo” comes to Paramount Plus, as an add-on to AppleTV in Canada, on March 24. Microsoft’s billion-dollar franchise will take over the core elements of the intergalactic fighting game. Pablo Schreiber plays the Master Chief, the hero of the title, and Natascha McElhone is also part of the cast. The producers, including Steven Spielberg at Amblin, are so confident in the success of this “Halo” that they just ordered a second season.

“The last of us”

The video game from Naughty Dog, the same developer of Uncharted, was a worldwide success, selling more than 1.3 million copies in its first week on sale in 2013. The story, set in post-apocalyptic America, puts the player in the joel’s skin , a man who protects Ellie Small on a cross-country trip. Once the game was released, the studios considered bringing it to the big screen, after Sam Raimi was approached for the project…which ultimately didn’t see the light of day, twice, as well as an animated short whose idea didn’t come to fruition. Finally, the adaptation has been made for HBO and the series “The Last of Us” is currently filming in Calgary. With more than 10 million Canadian dollars per episode, and a total budget that could exceed 200 million Canadian dollars per year, the series will air in 2023 with Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsay as Ellie and Merle Dandridge as Marilyn.

“Arcane: League of Legends”

League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle arena game released in 2009, launched as an animated series through Netflix last November. One of the most popular series on the digital streaming platform, Arcane focuses on sisters Vi (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) and Jenks (voice of Ella Purnell), who have been separated for years and live in two cities, Beltoffer, rich and poor Zun. The first season of nine episodes will be followed by a second, which is currently in production, but at the moment the broadcast date is unknown.

“Ghost of Tsushima”

In 1274, the samurai defended the Japanese Empire until the Mongol invaders invaded the island of Tsushima, giving the death knell to these legendary warriors. The player embodies the last of the samurai and must allow Japan to regain its freedom, while developing less respectful combat tactics. Back in March, we learned that no one other than John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski would be responsible for making the feature film based on the game. A year later, “Ghost of Tsushima” is still in production, without further details.

“solid lime metal”

Hideo Kojima, the creator of the iconic game series, announced a film adaptation in… 2006. Sixteen years later, that already seems to be the case. For those who don’t know, the game is a technological thriller in which the “player” maneuvers Solid Snake, a member of the Special Forces, who is responsible for getting hold of a superweapon, the “Metal Gear” of the title. . Oscar Isaac will play the protagonist, the actor and big fan of the game who confirmed the news. Directed by Jordan Vogt Roberts (“Kong: Skull Island”) and screenplay by Derek Connolly, known for his work on “Jurassic World.”

“twisted metal”

Hidden behind the title, which literally means “Twisted Metal,” is a franchise of robot fighting games, the first of which launched in 1995. “Deadpool” and “Zombieland” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick They will write the movie. The story of this futuristic television series in real action. Also note that Will Arnett is an executive producer, but at this time it is unclear if he will have a role.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary: ​​https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/halo-combat-evolved-aniversary/9NWQMVSB63N4 for xbox

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary: ​​https://store.steampowered.com/app/1064221/Halo_Combat_Evolved_Anniversary/ for windows

“The Last of Us”: https://www.playstation.com/en-ca/games/the-last-of-us-part-ii/ for playstation

“League of Legends”: https://www.leagueoflegends.com/ For Windows and macOS

Ghost of Tsushima: https://www.suckerpunch.com/category/ghost-of-tsushima/ for playstation

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: https://www.konami.com/mg/mgs5/ for Windows, PlayStation and Xbox

“Twisted Metal”: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP9000-CUSA02036_00-SCUS97100000001 for playstation