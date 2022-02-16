Will SpaceX and Starlink accept payments in Dogecoin?

The CEO of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk hinted that SpaceX and Starlink may soon be accepting payments in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for their merchandising.

What happened

Last Monday user Johnna Crider suggested on Twitter that the SpaceX and Starlink merchandise store should accept the meme cryptocurrency for payments.

Musk responded to Crider with a winking emoji, leading many in the community to believe Tesla’s billionaire CEO could integrate payments into DOGE on the SpaceX store. That wouldn’t be new since he did the same thing last month for Tesla.

“I am changing internet provider and thought it would be great to buy Starlink with Doge. That’s where the idea to ask him came from, ”Crider said on Twitter.

“Is an excellent idea. The Starlinks could also act as nodes of the Dogecoin network, allowing interoperability between the Starlink satellites and the Dogecoin ecosystem “, commented another influencer from DOGE.

A few hours earlier, Musk had responded with a sweat droplet emoji to an announcement by McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) on Twitter, which caused a short-lived rally on DOGE. Meme cryptocurrency gained 7.5% on Sunday; market participants in fact considered Musk’s response as reason enough to believe that McDonald’s will accept DOGE as a payment option.

DOGE traded unchanged after the fast-food company surprisingly revealed the presence of Kanye West in his Super Bowl commercial.