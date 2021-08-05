Entertainment

Will Spider-Man No Way Home be postponed? Venom 2 news worries fans

The fact that Andy Serkis’ Venom: Carnage’s Fury has been removed from its slot on September 24, 2021 by Sony Pictures is causing a lot of concern for fans of Spider-Man, who are still waiting for an official trailer that is slow in coming. now fear a postponement of Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts, currently scheduled for December 2021.

We also recently got a look at Spider-Man’s Black Suit thanks to a fantastic action figure.

The figure in question is packaged in 1/6 scale and features several interchangeable parts such as masked and unmasked heads, eyes, hands, cobwebs, as well as a Black & Gold Suit very faithful in detail to the one we will see in the film due out in December. In the package there is also a very special glove and “cobwebs with mystical effects“- described just like that -, which increases the idea that the costume was somehow created for Peter Parker directly from Doctor Strange.

The peculiarity is that these mystical cobwebs were also present in the Official Funko Pop “Integrated Suit”, which means that the mechanism can actually be switched from one costume to another. The feeling is that this may be the final costume and not the primary one, but we will see later how it will proceed within the narrative.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in American cinemas on December 17, 2021.


